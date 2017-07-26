2 juveniles accused of robbing wireless store

Two juveniles are facing charges after police say they robbed a wireless store in Shreveport Tuesday night.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. to the LA Wireless Depot in the 6900 block Fairfield Avenue for a burglary alarm.

When they got there, police used K9 officers to help them find 2 juvenile suspects.

Police say the suspects were caught burglarizing the building and were arrested.

All stolen items were recovered.

