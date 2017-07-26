2 juveniles accused of burglarizing wireless store

Two juveniles are facing charges after police say they burglarized a wireless store in Shreveport Tuesday night.

The boys — ages 10 and 12 — have been booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center. The pair were already on probation for previous simple burglary charges and now face additional charges.

On Monday, July 24, police responded just after 10 p.m. to the LA Wireless Depot in the 6900 block Fairfield Avenue for a burglary alarm.

When they got there, police noticed that the glass door to the main entrance had been shattered and items were missing.

Officers reviewed the store's surveillance footage and saw two people busting the glass door and grabbing the items. The pair ran from the building and were able to get away before officers got there

On Tuesday, officers got a second alarm call at the business. Upon arrival, they noticed that the same glass door was shattered again. Officers noticed one boy leaving through the back of the building and another inside.

Officers used K9 officers to help them find the pair.

In surveillance footage from July 25 video shows one of the boys picking up the other to gain entry into the building.

All stolen items were recovered.

