Police: Man shot in face during home invasion

Shreveport police are looking for men responsible for shooting a man in the face early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:10 in the 3100 block of Milam Street.

A witness told police a man heard a knock on the door and opened it to find 3 men in hoodies.

The man reportedly talked to the men before a scuffle ensued and at least one gunshot was fired.

The witness said they heard someone rummaging through the house after the man was shot, according to police at the scene.

The victim was shot once in the cheek and went next door to ask for help.

"And he was banging on our door telling us to call 911. Yelling 'help, help, help,'" said neighbor Britney McNeal.

Police say the victim was taken to University Health Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police say the men are facing charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

