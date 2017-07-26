Police ID man shot in face during home invasion

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police have released the name of the man shot in the face early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:10 in the 3100 block of Milam Street.

A witness told police 30-year-old Brandon Pierson heard a knock on the door and opened it to find 3 men in hoodies.

Pierson reportedly talked to the men before a scuffle ensued and at least one gunshot was fired.

Police say three suspects in hoodies began arguing with victim, making their way inside the home before shooting.

Police say the men their way into the home and robbed Pierson of personal items and narcotics.

Pierson was shot once in the cheek and went next door to ask for help.

"And he was banging on our door telling us to call 911. Yelling 'help, help, help,'" said neighbor Britney McNeal.

Neighbor was woken up after victim knocked on her door begging her to call 911.

Police say Pierson was taken to University Health Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police say the men are facing charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

