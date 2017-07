The Shreveport Police Department says a man was found with a gunshot wound to the face just after 2:00 Wednesday morning.

According to an officer on the scene, the man was found in the 3100 block of Milam Street between Alabama Avenue and Old Blanchard Road. The man has been taken to University Health with serious injuries.

Detectives tell KSLA News 12 that they are going to the hospital to interview the victim.

Right now, the crime scene has been taped off in the front yard of a home where the man was located.

