Louisiana soon will give shoppers 3% sales taxes break

Shoppers in Louisiana soon will be able to save some money on certain items.

A state sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Aug. 4 until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 5.

That means shoppers can get a 3 percent break on tangible items.

The exemption only applies to the first $2,500 of the price of eligible items.

Here’s a list of some items that are not eligible for the state tax exemption:

Vehicles

Meals

Hotel occupancy

Amusement

Recreational

Repairs to personal property

Cleaning services

Local sales taxes apply in full.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.