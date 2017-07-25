Louisiana sales tax holiday set for August 4-5

Shoppers in Louisiana soon will be able to save some money on certain items.

A state's annual sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Aug. 4 until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 5.

That means shoppers can get a 3 percent break on tangible items.

The exemption only applies to the first $2,500 of the price of eligible items.

Here’s a list of some items that are not eligible for the state tax exemption:

Vehicles

Meals

Hotel occupancy

Amusement

Recreational

Repairs to personal property

Cleaning services

Local sales taxes apply in full.

Click here for more information on Louisiana's sales tax holidays.

