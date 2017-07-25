Man pleads guilty to negligent homicide after killing infant

A man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide on Tuesday after admitting to killing his 3-month-old daughter.

Sean Christopher Morton was arrested on October 2015 in connection with killing his daughter Malaysia.

The guilty plea was made with the mother's and grandmother’s consent who didn’t want him to do jail time. They believe it was an accident.

Investigators say Morton allegedly injured baby Malaysia in an attempt to stop her from crying.

Police say the child’s injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome. The defense hired another pathologist who reported the child died from complications of pneumonia.

According to police, Malaysia was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 3 where she died two days later.

A sentencing date has not been released.

