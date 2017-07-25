Deputies searching Red River Parish for missing person

Acting on a tip, deputies from two parishes are searching part of Red River Parish for a missing person.

The search is underway in an area southeast of Coushatta, authorities said.

Bossier sheriff's deputies are assisting their Red River Parish counterparts in the search.

That is because it could be one of three people missing from Bossier Parish if the tip is accurate, a Bossier Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

The Bossier Sheriff's Office website lists these three people as missing:

Clinton Devon Nelson, since Sept. 1, 2006,

Gregory A. Vice Jr., since March 21, 2000, and,

Arrilla Naomi Webb-Vaul, since March 17, 1979.

The search will continue into the night then, if need be, resume around daylight Wednesday, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

