Shreveport City Council approves of increasing EMS fees

It soon will cost more to get an ambulance ride to the hospital in Shreveport.

City Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to increase emergency service transport and life support fees.

Emergency transport is going up by $6 a mile. That means it now will cost you $20 per mile.

Basic and Advanced Life Support fees are going up $100.

The increases are needed because of the rising costs of medical services and the high number of calls coming in, Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said.

The Fire Department gets about 42,000 calls a year, and 30,000 of those are EMS calls. Medics are transporting about 20,000 patients a year.

"Over time, the trend has been upwards on transport calls and EMS calls," the fire chief said.

"And that takes a toll on your service and being able to provide the ambulances, the well-trained paramedics and EMTs and also your equipment that's needed to provide those life-saving services."

The extra revenue will help citizens get even better EMS services, Wolverton added.

"Anytime someone calls 911 and needs emergency medical services, we're coming. And this will just help us be able to do that even better."

The Fire Department is largest advanced life support transport public agency in North Louisiana, the fire chief said.

And Shreveport's rates were much lower than those charged by other agencies that provide the same services, Wolverton said.

The fee increases put Shreveport's rates in line with others', he added.

agencies.

The new fees will go into effect in a few weeks.

