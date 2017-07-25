Shreveport man faces up to 30 years in prison for his 5th DWI

A Shreveport man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of DWI for the fifth time.

Jesus J. Maldonado, 30, also could be fined up to $5,000 when he is sentenced Nov. 3 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

A Barksdale Air Force Base security officer pulled over Maldonado’s vehicle April 13 after seeing it being driven erratically. The vehicle also showed signs of having been in a wreck, the U.S. attorney's office reports.

Maldonado pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of fifth-offense driving while intoxicated.

He previously was convicted for driving under the influence Oct. 20, 2007, in Bossier City, June 21, 2009, in Los Angeles and twice in 2013 - on March 8 and May 16 - in Shreveport.

