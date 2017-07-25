Dallas man faces 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to burglary

A Dallas man faces 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to simple burglary in Caddo District Court on Monday.

The state of Louisiana plans to file a multiple-offender bill, which will subject 30-year-old Markeith Antwan Hollywood to imprisonment of at least 20 years and up to life in prison instead of 12 years in prison and a fine up to $2,000.

Hollywood is one of three people in custody for reportedly burglarizing a Thrifty Liquor in the 3400 block of Youree Drive on Sept. 4, 2016.

Surveillance video showed the trio entered the building with a crowbar and used a sledgehammer to break open the safe in the store.

Police found the three defendants with large sums of cash in their possession. A backpack with cash and money orders were also found with the trio.

Hollywood is in Caddo Correctional Center pending sentencing.

Co-defendant Claude McQueen is jailed in Texas on similar charges. The third defendant, Justin Myers, will be in court next month.

