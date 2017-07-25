Texarkana, AR, police seek 5 over fight caught on camera

Texarkana, Ark., police say this image was taken from cellphone video of a large fight at 6:25 p.m. July 18 at Raceway, 4120 N. Stateline Ave. The video was posted on Facebook. (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

A cellphone video posted on Facebook reportedly showed a fight in Texarkana, Ark.

"The post, which negatively reflects the values of the citizens of Texarkana, was widely shared and commented on," according to the city's Police Department.

Authorities said the fight was reported at 6:25 p.m. July 18 at Raceway, 4120 N. Stateline Avenue.

Police said they received numerous complaints the next day.

Their investigation led 10 arrest warrants being issued.

Now police are looking for 19-year-old Shaynesha Martin, 18-year-old Tareah Meeks, Shakanoyha Nelson and Keshawnna Stewart and 20-year-old Ke-Erica Turner.

Each is wanted on charges of rioting and disorderly conduct.

