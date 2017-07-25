City of Shreveport may part ways with its recycling partner

The City of Shreveport may part ways with a private recycling partner that has been collecting recyclables in the city for almost 10 years.

City officials claim an internal audit shows not enough is being done to keep more waste out of the city's landfills.

When the city entered into a curbside recycling program with Pratt Paper in 2008, the goal was to divert 20 percent to 30 percent of waste a year from the landfills.

That audit shows the percentage of waste that actually was recycled falls well below that.

