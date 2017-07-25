SWAR loses nonprofit that assists needy in 12 counties

A sign on a door announces the shutdown of Southwest Arkansas Development Council Inc. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A lack of funding has prompted the closure of a Southwest Arkansas nonprofit that helped the needy in 12 counties.

The shutdown of Southwest Arkansas Development Council Inc. impacts 166 employees.

It also affects the Texarkana, Ark.-based agency's case management functions and the administration of energy assistance, home health/personal care services and Assurance 16 programs.

SWADC's service area includes Calhoun, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Ouachita, Sevier and Union counties.

The community action agency was founded as a direct result of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s war on poverty and the Economic Opportunity Act, the nonprofit's website states.

It has been working since 1969 to alleviate poverty and create opportunities that improve the lives and living conditions of low-income individuals and families.

The nonprofit also was involved in senior citizen centers, non-emergency transportation for Medicaid patients, food assistance and Home Instruction of Parents with Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY).

