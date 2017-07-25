SPD looking for man connected to armed robbery

Shreveport police are trying to ID this man (Source:Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking the public's help in identifying one man who may be involved with a June armed robbery.

It happened on June 27 at the Circle K in the 800 block of Olive Street, according to police. The next day, police took 21-year-old Javohnta Giounes into custody and charged him with armed robbery.

Police are now looking for another person they believe accompanied Giounes during the robbery.

Authorities have released images in hopes of someone identifying him.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport CrimeStoppers (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

