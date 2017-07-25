ArkLaTex 2017-2018 back to school dates

The start of the 20174-2018 school year is right around the corner.

Here is a list of back to school start dates for schools around the ArkLaTex.

Louisiana:

Bethel Christian School - Aug. 14

Bienville Parish Public Schools - Aug. 8

Bossier Parish Public Schools - Aug. 2

Caddo Parish Public Schools- Aug. 14

Central School Corporation - Aug. 9

Claiborne Parish Public Schools - Aug. 9

DeSoto Parish Public Schools - Aug. 4

Evangel Christian Academy: New students for middle/high school Aug. 10; All students Aug. 14

Loyola College Prep - Aug. 12

Natchitoches Parish Public Schools - Aug. 10

Providence Classical Academy - Aug. 7; K4-K Aug. 14

Red River Parish Public Schools - Aug. 9

Sabine Parish Public Schools - Aug. 15

St. Joseph School - Aug. 14

St. John Berchmans - Aug. 14

St. Mary's Catholic School - Aug. 14

The Montessori School for Shreveport - Aug. 14

Webster Parish Public Schools - Aug. 14

Texas

Atlanta ISD - Aug. 21

Avinger ISD - Aug. 21

Carthage ISD - Aug. 21

Center ISD - Aug. 14

De Kalb ISD - Aug. 21

Harleton ISD - Aug. 28

Hooks ISD - Aug. 22

Hughes Springs ISD - Aug. 21

Jefferson ISD - Aug. 16

Joaquin ISD - Aug. 21

Liberty-Eylau ISD - Aug. 14

Marshall ISD - Sep. 11

Maud ISD - Aug. 21

Mt. Pleasant ISD - Aug. 28

Mt. Enterprise ISD - Aug. 28

Pleasant Grove ISD - Aug. 14

Red Lick ISD - Aug. 21

Redwater ISD - Aug. 15

St. James Day School - Aug. 21

Texarkana ISD - Aug. 21

Trinity Episcopal School - Aug. 23

Arkansas:

Ashdown School District - Aug. 14

Dierks School District - Aug. 14

Horatio Schools - Aug. 14

Mineral Springs School District - Aug. 14

Nashville School District - Aug. 14

Nevada School District - Aug. 15

Prescott School District - Aug. 14

South Arkansas Christian School - Aug. 21

Spring Hill School District - Aug. 16

Texarkana School District - Aug. 14

Oklahoma:

Idabel Public Schools - Aug. 15

