ArkLaTex 2017-2018 back to school dates

ARKLATEX (KSLA) -

The start of the 20174-2018 school year is right around the corner. 

Here is a list of back to school start dates for schools around the ArkLaTex.

Louisiana:
Bethel Christian School - Aug. 14
Bienville Parish Public Schools - Aug. 8
Bossier Parish Public Schools - Aug. 2
Caddo Parish Public Schools- Aug. 14
Central School Corporation - Aug. 9
Claiborne Parish Public Schools - Aug. 9
DeSoto Parish Public Schools - Aug. 4
Evangel Christian Academy: New students for middle/high school Aug. 10; All students Aug. 14
Loyola College Prep - Aug. 12
Natchitoches Parish Public Schools - Aug. 10
Providence Classical Academy - Aug. 7; K4-K Aug. 14
Red River Parish Public Schools - Aug. 9
Sabine Parish Public Schools - Aug. 15
St. Joseph School - Aug. 14
St. John Berchmans - Aug. 14
St. Mary's Catholic School - Aug. 14
The Montessori School for Shreveport - Aug. 14
Webster Parish Public Schools - Aug. 14

Texas
Atlanta ISD - Aug. 21
Avinger ISD - Aug. 21
Carthage ISD - Aug. 21
Center ISD - Aug. 14
De Kalb ISD - Aug. 21
Harleton ISD - Aug. 28
Hooks ISD - Aug. 22
Hughes Springs ISD - Aug. 21
Jefferson ISD - Aug. 16
Joaquin ISD - Aug. 21
Liberty-Eylau ISD - Aug. 14
Marshall ISD - Sep. 11
Maud ISD - Aug. 21
Mt. Pleasant ISD - Aug. 28
Mt. Enterprise ISD - Aug. 28
Pleasant Grove ISD - Aug. 14
Red Lick ISD - Aug. 21
Redwater ISD - Aug. 15
St. James Day School - Aug. 21
Texarkana ISD - Aug. 21
Trinity Episcopal School - Aug. 23

Arkansas:
Ashdown School District - Aug. 14
Dierks School District - Aug. 14
Horatio Schools - Aug. 14
Mineral Springs School District - Aug. 14
Nashville School District - Aug. 14
Nevada School District - Aug. 15
Prescott School District - Aug. 14
South Arkansas Christian School - Aug. 21
Spring Hill School District - Aug. 16
Texarkana School District - Aug. 14

Oklahoma:
Idabel Public Schools - Aug. 15

If there is a school that you would like to see added to the list, email it to us at ksla@ksla.com

