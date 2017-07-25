ArkLaTex 2017-18 back-to-school dates - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ArkLaTex 2017-18 back-to-school dates

ARKLATEX (KSLA) -

Here are back-to-school start dates for ArkLaTex schools for the 2017-18 academic year.

Louisiana:
Bethel Christian School - Aug. 14
Bienville Parish public schools - Aug. 8
Bossier Parish public schools - Aug. 2
Caddo Parish public schools- Aug. 14
Central School Corp. - Aug. 9
Claiborne Parish public schools - Aug. 9
DeSoto Parish public schools - Aug. 4
Evangel Christian Academy: new students for middle/high school, Aug. 10; all students, Aug. 14
Loyola College Prep - Aug. 12
Natchitoches Parish public schools - Aug. 14
Providence Classical Academy - Aug. 7; K4-K Aug. 14
Red River Parish public schools - Aug. 9
Sabine Parish public schools - Aug. 15
St. Joseph Catholic School - Aug. 14
St. John Berchmans Catholic School - Aug. 14
St. Mary's Catholic School - Aug. 14
The Montessori School for Shreveport - Aug. 14
Webster Parish public schools - Aug. 14

Texas
Atlanta ISD - Aug. 21
Avinger ISD - Aug. 21
Carthage ISD - Aug. 21
Center ISD - Aug. 14
De Kalb ISD - Aug. 21
Harleton ISD - Aug. 28
Hooks ISD - Aug. 22
Hughes Springs ISD - Aug. 21
Jefferson ISD - Aug. 16
Joaquin ISD - Aug. 21
Liberty-Eylau ISD - Aug. 14
Marshall ISD - Sep. 11
Maud ISD - Aug. 21
Mount Pleasant ISD - Aug. 28
Mount Enterprise ISD - Aug. 28
Pleasant Grove ISD - Aug. 14
Red Lick ISD - Aug. 21
Redwater ISD - Aug. 15
St. James Day School - Aug. 21
Texarkana ISD - Aug. 21
Trinity Episcopal School - Aug. 23

Arkansas:
Ashdown School District - Aug. 14
Dierks School District - Aug. 14
Horatio Schools - Aug. 14
Mineral Springs School District - Aug. 14
Nashville School District - Aug. 14
Nevada School District - Aug. 15
Prescott School District - Aug. 14
South Arkansas Christian School - Aug. 21
Spring Hill School District - Aug. 16
Texarkana School District - Aug. 14

Oklahoma:
Idabel public schools - Aug. 15

If there is a school you would like added to this list, please send email to us at ksla@ksla.com

