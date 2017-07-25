Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital

1 person was taken to the hospital and a portion of Greenwood Rd was shut down Tuesday morning. (Source: Robert Streeter/ KSLA News 12)

A man is recovering after he was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning that sent him to the hospital.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3700 block Greenwood Road near a Pizza Hut restaurant and Jewella Street.

Witnesses told police a white Chevy truck clipped the curb, hit a utility pole and then rolled over.

The 28-year-old man was taken to University Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the road was closed in the area for clean.

SWEPCO crews arrived on scene to check the pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.