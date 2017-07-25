Texarkana man in jail after motorcycle chase

A Texarkana man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a motorcycle chase.

Rodney Jackson, 47, was booked in the Miller County Jail on drug charges and awaiting to be extradited to Texas on a charge of evading with a vehicle.

Investigators say around 11 p.m. on Monday, a Bowie County sheriff’s deputy noticed Jackson on a speeding motorcycle.

Jackson failed to stop, leading the deputy on a chase through the streets of Texarkana on both state lines.

Jackson eventually wrecked his motorcycle in in the 2300 block of County Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police say Jackson had drugs on his person and other items they believe were stolen.

Records show Jackson has been arrested at least four previous times for trying to evade police.

