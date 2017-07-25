Bossier to start school year with 92 new teachers, staffers

Some Bossier School District students will start classes Aug. 2 in the new Haughton Middle School, the largest middle school in the parish. It also has the largest gymnasium. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier School District will start the 2017-18 academic year with 92 new teachers and other personnel.

A two-day, in-service program starts Wednesday to welcome the teachers to their new jobs.

Superintendent Scott Smith said the new hires are part of ongoing growth in the parish, as marked by new facilities like Haughton Middle set to open and other schools like Airline High expanding,

"Because we have such a wonderful progressive school system, we have a progressive board, a progressive community, many teachers want to be here because they know that we're going to everything we can to provide them with the best tools."

The in-service workshop will begin with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce's luncheon for new teachers.

Teachers will receive start-up materials and prizes to help them start the school year off on the right track, Smith said.

"You ought to see the prizes and door prizes and things like that that they get," the superintendent said. "I wish I could have been a new teacher with the things that they get. It's kind of amazing."

Bossier students' first day of classes is Aug. 2.

