Texarkana, Texas city council looking to fill vacant seat

The city of Texarkana, Texas is looking to fill a vacant seat on its city council.

Anyone interested can submit letters of intent and applications interested in serving as Ward 4 council member. Applications can be found on the city's website or by visiting the City Secretary's office on the second floor of City Hall.

Applicants have to be a registered voter. All interested candidates will be interviewed by the City Council during the Aug. 14 regular council meeting.

If the council chooses an applicant, they could be sworn in and start serving that day.

The term will end in Nov. 2018. Brian Matthews held the seat for five years before vacating this term.

For more information about this release, contact Lisa Thompson at lisa.thompson@txkusa.org or (903) 798-1743.

