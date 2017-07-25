Shreveport gelato shop to offer low-fat alternative to ice cream

The owners of the Paciugo Gelato Caffè Shreveport franchise expect to open their shop in early August. (Source: Paciugo Gelato Caffè Shreveport)

Shreveport is getting a franchise that bills itself as the ArkLaTex's first truly authentic Italian gelato shop.

Paciugo Gelato Caffè Shreveport is expected to open early August in the new Camp Forbing Marketplace, Suite 130 at 9462 Ellerbe Road.

Gelato is a frozen delicacy similar to ice cream but made with whole milk instead of cream, a news release states.

It has about 70 percent less fat than ice cream, a more silky texture and more intense flavor.

The cold treat also is said to have less sugar and less air churned into it in the freezing process.

The Paciugo Gelato Caffè chain says it has more than 300 recipes that rotate seasonally.

The company's website lists some of its most popular flavors as Amarena black cherry swirl, Amaretto chocolate chip, banana cream pie, cheesecake, chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, coconut, coffee mocha swirl, cookies ’n milk, french vanilla bean, pannacotta (wedding cake), pistachio,

stracciatella (chocolate chip) and Texas pecan sea salt caramel.

