Marshall man accused of assault surrenders to police

A Marshall man wanted for his alleged role in an assault that happened last month surrendered to authorities Monday morning.

Marshall police 22-year-old Dillon Burr surrendered at around 1:30 a.m. to Harrison County deputies.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burr after he allegedly assaulted a man outside the Chevron station in the 1000 block of East End Boulevard North on June 25.

Burr is being held in the Harrison County Jail where he is charged with injury to the disabled and violation of probation.

His bond is set at $75,000 for the injury to the Disabled charge and $50,000 for violation of probation.

