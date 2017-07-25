3 Caddo schools to offer new AP Capstone courses this year

Students at Captain Shreve, C.E Byrd and Caddo Parish Magnet high schools will have new advanced placement coursework offerings this academic year.

And that could save money for their parents.

AP Capstone courses take students' educational experience to the next level and sharpen tools essential to being successful in college and in life, Caddo School District officials said.

AP Capstone is comprised of a seminar course and a research course.

To graduate with an AP Capstone diploma, a student must successfully complete the seminar and research courses as well as four other advanced placement courses with a score of 3 or higher on their final exams.

"It gives them a great advantage as they enter college," said Keith Burton, Caddo's chief academic officer.

"Imagine being able to say not only have I achieved AP coursework, but I am a recipient of an AP Capstone diploma."

Students who take advantage of the AP classes could be college sophomores by the time they graduate from high school.

Captain Shreve High principal Ginger Gustavson said that translates into cost savings.

Students "... could leave high school with over 40 college credit hours as part of the AP Capstone program. That is money in parents' pockets."

Only 650 schools worldwide will offer AP Capstone coursework this academic year.

