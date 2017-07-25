Hwy. 1 in Vivian reopened after weekend train derailment

Two roads in Vivian are closed after a coal train derailed. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

LA DOTD has announced that Highway 1 in Vivian is open again after a train derailment shut down the roadway Saturday.

The derailment happened on Saturday, just before 1 a.m. Thirty train cars derailed, spilling coal on and near the roadway.

Because of the derailment, several homes were placed under a boil advisory.

No evacuations of the area were reported.

There have been at least two train derailments in Vivian in the last four years.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.