Shreveport crash sends 3 to hospital

Shreveport police are investigating a crash that sent 3 people to the hospital, one of whom is said to be fighting to survive.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 Monday night at the intersection of Flournoy Lucas and Kingston roads.

The crash report indicates a person driving alone lost control and swerved into the opposite lane of traffic crashing into a vehicle carrying two people.

All three were taken to University Health.

The driver who lost control has life-threatening injuries according to police.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.