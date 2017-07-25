Shreveport crash sends 3 to hospital - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport crash sends 3 to hospital

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Raycom graphics) (Source: Raycom graphics)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating a crash that sent 3 people to the hospital, one of whom is said to be fighting to survive.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 Monday night at the intersection of Flournoy Lucas and Kingston roads.

The crash report indicates a person driving alone lost control and swerved into the opposite lane of traffic crashing into a vehicle carrying two people.

All three were taken to University Health.

The driver who lost control has life-threatening injuries according to police.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly