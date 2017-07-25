Cedar Grove liquor store robbed at gunpoint - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Cedar Grove liquor store robbed at gunpoint

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man is on the run after police say he robbed a liquor store in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police say just after 8:30 p.m. a man with a stocking cap and bandana over his face walked into the Thrifty Liquor Store in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue with a gun demanding money.

The man got away with some cash from the register.

No arrests have been made and no injuries reported.

