Cedar Grove liquor store robbed at gunpoint

A man is on the run after police say he robbed a liquor store in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police say just after 8:30 p.m. a man with a stocking cap and bandana over his face walked into the Thrifty Liquor Store in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue with a gun demanding money.

The man got away with some cash from the register.

No arrests have been made and no injuries reported.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.