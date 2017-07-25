Shreveport city council approves $500,000 for renovations to downtown airport

The City of Shreveport has agreed to put up half of the $1 million needed for renovations at the city's downtown airport in order to allow for the expansion of Southern University Shreveport's Aerospace program.

In addition to serving as a general aviation and "reliever" airport, the Shreveport Downtown Airport is home to SUSLA's Airframe and Power Plant School, which will be moving to the Army Reserve building. A number of upgrades and improvements need to be done before the building can be leased to SUSLA, including updated air conditioning and other building systems.

The Shreveport Airport Authority, which operates both the Shreveport Regional Airport and the Shreveport Downtown Airport, received a $500,000 Economic Development Administration grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce for the project in June.

“We commend the Shreveport Airport Authority for working to spur new opportunities in the region’s critical aerospace-aviation sector,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs for the U.S. Department of Commerce, Dennis Alvord.

On Tuesday, the Shreveport City Council approved taking $500,000 out of the city's Airport Operating Reserves to match the federal grant and help fund the project, which will also help pay for replacement flooring, additional walls and doors, new paint, landscaping and other projects.

The city says the renovations will allow the school to recruit and train more aircraft technicians to meet the growing demand for aviation mechanics.

The Southern University Shreveport (LA) aerospace program is one of few nationwide. The need for such aircraft mechanics is predicted to grow substantially within the next 10 years.

Work on the refurbishment of the new facility is already under way.

The Downtown Municipal Airport was the original Shreveport commercial airport, dating back to 1931.

