Shreveport approves $500K to help expand SUSLA Aerospace program at downtown airport

SUSLA's Airframe and Power Plant School will be expanding and moving to the Army Reserve building, seen here in the foreground. (Source: Google Maps)

The City of Shreveport has agreed to put up $500,000 of the $1.2 million needed for renovations at the city's downtown airport for the expansion of Southern University Shreveport's Aerospace program.

In addition to serving as a general aviation and "reliever" airport, the Shreveport Downtown Airport is home to SUSLA's Airframe and Power Plant School, which will be moving to the Army Reserve building. A number of upgrades and improvements need to be done before the building can be leased to SUSLA, including updated air conditioning and other building systems.

The renovations will also include replacement flooring, additional walls and doors, new paint, landscaping and other projects.

The Shreveport Airport Authority, which operates both the Shreveport Regional Airport and the Shreveport Downtown Airport, received a $500,000 Economic Development Administration grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce for the project in June. As a condition of the grant, the City of Shreveport was required to match the $500,000 award and SUSLA was required to commit to funding $200,000 for the project.

On Tuesday, the Shreveport City Council approved the reallocation of $500,000 out of the city's Airport Operating Reserves to fund the matching grant.

The city says the renovations will allow the school to recruit and train more aircraft technicians to meet the growing demand for aviation mechanics.

The Southern University Shreveport (LA) aerospace program is one of few nationwide. The need for such aircraft mechanics is predicted to grow substantially within the next 10 years.

Work on the refurbishment of the new facility is already under way.

The Shreveport Downtown Airport opened in July 1931 and was the original Shreveport commercial airport. According to the Shreveport Downtown Airport Facebook page, it is the largest general aviation airport in the state.

