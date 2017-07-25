'Get Up to Speed on Bus Safety' before school starts

Bossier Parish students begin their school year next week.

And Louisiana State Police, along with the North Louisiana Council of Governments' Transportation Safety Coalition, want you to send your child off safely by getting informed.

Bossier School District has 236 buses running more than 700 routes each day.

All of those buses are equipped with video and audio surveillance, district spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.

Here are some things you should know:

No matter what day of the week or time of day, always stop when school buses stop.

“See that right there, they just overtook a school bus.”

2. When driving on the road, a painted turn lane is not a physical barrier; it’s a visible one.

“If you have that … then you don’t have to stop for opposing school buses. …That is stopping to let kids on. Only the people on that same direction of travel have to stop,” Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

3. Wait until signals and stops signs on a school bus are disengaged and the bus is in forward motion before you drive off.

“Stop and when they see the caution lights… go ahead and plan the stop. The only reason you wouldn’t stop when you see the caution lights is if you're parallel with the bus or maybe at the rear of the bus.”

4. Slow down in school zones.

“Fines range from 100 to 500 dollars.”

5. Under state law, only hands-free cell phone use is allowed in active school zones.

“Hands-free cell phone use is the only way that you are allowed to be able to talk on a cell phone," Bailes said. "If I was actually talking on it like this without using Bluetooth capability, then I would be in violation of state law."

6. Parents and other adults are not allowed to board school buses at any time.

“We just ask the public to please be mindful of these bus route safety tips so we can keep our children safe.”

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All Rights Reserved.