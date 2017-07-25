Shreveport council honors late coach, SPAR Advisory Committee member

Today the Shreveport city council will honor a man who used his athletic background to mentor young people in the city.

Roderick Gilyard died of a heart attack during a baseball tournament earlier this month at Cargill Park.

He graduated from Green Oaks High School in 1993, where he was a talented athlete, and used his passion and skills to improve the lives of people in his community.

Gilyard was a member of the Shreveport Parks and Recreation Advisory Council who coached the David Raines football team for fifteen years.

He also owned and operated a barber shop in the Martin Luther King Community.

The city council commemorated Gilyard's life on Tuesday, saying he "will be missed beyond measure by the community in which he lived and in all of Shreveport."

