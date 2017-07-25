Resolution could increase cost of Shreveport ambulance rides

Shreveport City Council members will review an ordinance Tuesday that could make it more expensive for people to go to the hospital and keep them on life support.

The Shreveport Fire Department is asking for an increase in order to pay for the increased cost of emergency services.

If approved, then it will cost $6 more per mile for emergency transportation.

The current fee stands at $14 per mile and would be increased to $20.

Fee increases would also be put in place for basic and advanced life support.

Basic would be increased from $800 to $900. Advanced would increase from $900 to $1,000.

The meeting will be at 3 p.m. and the resolution is on the agenda to be discussed.

