Firefighters battle Cedar Grove blaze

Firefighters are working to put out a fire Tuesday morning in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. in the 7900 block of Linwood Avenue near West 80th Street according to dispatch records.

At around 5:10 a.m. there were as many as 15 units responding to the fire.

KSLA News 12 has a crew en route and will continue to update this story.

