Firefighters battle Cedar Grove blaze

Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.More >>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami hit a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning. An Amtrak spokesperson said the train, the Silver Star 91, struck the pedestrian at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near Lorick Circle. The train had 208 passengers aboard. No one on the train suffered injuries. The incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami hit a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning. An Amtrak spokesperson said the train, the Silver Star 91, struck the pedestrian at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near Lorick Circle. The train had 208 passengers aboard. No one on the train suffered injuries. The incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>