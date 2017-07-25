Firefighters battle Cedar Grove blaze - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Firefighters battle Cedar Grove blaze

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Firefighters are working to put out a fire Tuesday morning in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood. 

The fire started just before 5 a.m. in the 7900 block of Linwood Avenue near West 80th Street according to dispatch records. 

At around 5:10 a.m. there were as many as 15 units responding to the fire. 

KSLA News 12 has a crew en route and will continue to update this story.

