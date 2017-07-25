Motorcyclist dead in Shreveport crash

Shreveport police said a man died overnight in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

According to officers on the scene, more than a dozen police units responded to a crash on East 70th Street near Dixie Meadow Road shortly after 11:00 Monday night.

Investigators told KSLA News 12 the motorcycle was traveling east when it hit a car pulling out of Fud's Lounge.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the hospital.

Police said the driver of the car underwent a routine test for DUI.

