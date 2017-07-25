Father IDs motorcyclist killed in Shreveport crash, police name driver of car

Gary Pace says he son Austin Taylor Pace, 21 was the man killed in a crash Monday night. (Source: Gary Pace)

A Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office veteran says his son was the man killed in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Monday night and Shreveport police have identified the driver of the car involved.

Gary Pace says his son, 21-year-old Austin Taylor Pace was the motorcyclist who died later at University Health.

More than a dozen police units responded to the crash in the 2400 block of East 70th Street near Dixie Meadow Road shortly after 11:00 p.m.

According to officers on the scene, Pace's 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east when it hit the side of a Nissan Altima driven by 25-year-old Dominique Flournoy, pulling out of Fud's Lounge.

Flournoy was not seriously injured in the crash, according to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines. He did take a routine toxicology test, as mandated by state law.

Police say that they do not immediately suspect impairment as a cause of the incident at this time of the investigation.

Flournoy has been cited.

