Pleasant Grove LB Benson commits to Texas Tech

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
PLEASANT GROVE, Texas -- Pleasant Grove's three-star linebacker Xavier Benson announced Monday he has verbally committed to Texas Tech. 

The 6'3, 200-pound senior had previously announced he would be making his decision on July 30th.

He had received 22 scholarship offers to play football prior to making his decision. 

