Parkway's Mukuamu chooses FSU

MONCKS CORNER, South Carolina -- After brief "consideration," Parkway safety Israel Mukuamu announced Monday he's verbally committed to play football at Florida State, spurning South Carolina and Oklahoma State.

The 6'4, 187-pound senior had many in his home state believing he would be a Gamecock after putting on the team's hat only to quickly ditch the look in favor of Florida State.

Mukuamu, who has yet to play for Parkway after transferring to Bossier City following the 2016 football season, played his first three years of high school football at Berkeley High School in South Carolina.