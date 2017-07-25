Dak ready for first camp as starter - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Dak ready for first camp as starter

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
OXNARD, California -- As the Cowboys took the field for their first official practice Monday, it marked the first time quarterback and Haughton native Dak Prescott opened training camp as the team's starter. He and owner Jerry Jones reflected on his journey following today's practice. 

