BAFB personnel get to speak with Bossier school leaders

Military families can register now to receive free backpacks and back-to-school supplies for their children from the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade. Families of post 9/11 wounded warriors of all ranks and of active-duty E1 through E6 military personnel can register online. One-hundred backpacks with school supplies will be distributed July 24 at Barksdale Air Force Base. Only families that register online can receive backpacks and school supplies.
BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) -
Barksdale Air Force Base hosted a gathering during which military families could speak with leaders of various Bossier public schools.
New regulations now allow base personnel to send their children to any school, not just ones in their attendance zone.
Leaders say that right of choice is crucial for military parents.
"It provides them the flexibility to choose the kind of education their children need for their developmental level," said Capt. Andrew Caulk, a base spokesman.
"It really gives them that ability to move to the the thing that's best for them."
Also Monday, Operation Homefront's back-to-school brigade gave away 100 backpacks at the base.