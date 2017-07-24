BAFB personnel get to speak with Bossier school leaders

Military families can register now to receive free backpacks and back-to-school supplies for their children from the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade. Families of post 9/11 wounded warriors of all ranks and of active-duty E1 through E6 military personnel can register online. One-hundred backpacks with school supplies will be distributed July 24 at Barksdale Air Force Base. Only families that register online can receive backpacks and school supplies. Peop...

Shoppers may purchase and donate school supplies to the Back-to-School Brigade® at any Dollar Tree store from July 5 through August 10. (Source: KSLA file)

Registration underway for backpack giveaway to help children of military families

Military families living on Barksdale Air Force Base soon will have more options about where their children are educated.

Barksdale families have school of choice for kids of all ages

Barksdale Air Force Base hosted a gathering during which military families could speak with leaders of various Bossier public schools. (Source: KSLA News 12)

New regulations now allow base personnel to send their children to any school, not just ones in their attendance zone.

Leaders say that right of choice is crucial for military parents.

"It provides them the flexibility to choose the kind of education their children need for their developmental level," said Capt. Andrew Caulk, a base spokesman.

"It really gives them that ability to move to the the thing that's best for them."

Also Monday, Operation Homefront's back-to-school brigade gave away 100 backpacks at the base.

