Maryland homicide suspect caught hiding out in Shreveport

Baltimore authorities want 18-year-old Cortez Wall on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man the afternoon of May 6. (Source: Baltimore Police Department)

A violent offender on the run from Maryland authorities was caught Monday in Caddo Parish.

Authorities suspect 18-year-old Cortez Wall may have been hiding out in the Shreveport area for months.

Baltimore police want him on a charge of first-degree murder.

Wall is suspected of shooting 28-year-old Channon Simpkins, of Baltimore, several times the afternoon of May 6 while Simpkins was sitting in a car, according to Baltimore police.

They dubbed Wall as “Public Enemy No. 1” and think he may be linked to other violent crimes, including homicides, in their area.

Wall was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. Monday at a home in the 600 block of West 68th Street, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Involved in his arrest were members of a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force and the Caddo Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team and Shreveport police K-9 officers.

Wall was treated for minor injuries he received during reported attempts to resist arrest then was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at as a fugitive at 8:48 p.m.

No charges have been filed locally.

