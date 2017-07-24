Man robs Metro PCS store in Texarkana, AR

Texarkana, Ark., police investigate a robbery at 5:45 p.m. July 24 at Metro PCS in the 800 block of East Street. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

He asked workers some questions, sat down then robbed the place.

That's how Texarkana, Ark., police described the holdup Monday at Metro PCS.

It happened at 5:45 p.m. at the store at 809 East Street, authorities said.

The robber then took off on foot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

