Man robs Metro PCS store in Texarkana, AR

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Texarkana, Ark., police investigate a robbery at 5:45 p.m. July 24 at Metro PCS in the 800 block of East Street. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) Texarkana, Ark., police investigate a robbery at 5:45 p.m. July 24 at Metro PCS in the 800 block of East Street. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

He asked workers some questions, sat down then robbed the place.

That's how Texarkana, Ark., police described the holdup Monday at Metro PCS.

It happened at 5:45 p.m. at the store at 809 East Street, authorities said.

The robber then took off on foot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

