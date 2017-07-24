Caddo could lose crumbling church to the wrecking ball

The Old Galilee Baptist Church, once at the center of the civil rights movement in Caddo Parish, could be in jeopardy of being demolished. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A church that helped pave the way for desegregation in Caddo Parish soon could face demolition.

Galilee Baptist once was at the center of the civil rights movement in Caddo Parish.

"This church is unique in many ways," the Rev. C.E. McLain, chairman of the Northwest Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition, once said.

"One, it was the first church in Shreveport where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke."

The church closed its doors in 1975.

Today, the city of Shreveport maintains ownership but donated it to the coalition with the intent of making it into a civil rights museum.

"To preserve a facility like this, even though the interior is seriously deteriorated, would mean much as a visible expression of the past and present struggles."

That was in 2014.

The condition of the crumbling building has since worsened.

In a statement, Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler said, in part:

“Being raised through and experiencing the times of Jim Crow laws, the Old Galilee Church has a rich and historic place in my heart as well as all of those in this community.

"Since taking ownership of the building in the 1990s, there have been a number of plans, ideas and conversations about how to repurpose the structure.

"In 2013, members of the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition approached the city about restoring the Old Galilee Baptist Church into a civil rights museum. The city provided $45,000 for the initial planning of the museum in the fall of 2014. And a design was provided in October of 2015.

"However, since that time, there have been challenges expressed through the community as to the best way to proceed forward with the project. These challenges included funding as well as whether to preserve the existing structure, which has been in disrepair for decades (at least 20 years), or remove the building and use portions of it in a newly created facility.

The Coalition made and the City supported the decision to try and preserve the existing structure in 2016. After preliminary evaluation and basic assessments of the building cost, estimates ranged from $500,000 to stabilize the building and $3-5 million to totally rehabilitate the structure. The project includes a two-phase preliminary design for the adaptive reuse of the property. The city has continued to purchase land, conduct surveys, and other actions to move this project forward. Although the Coalition has agreed to raise funds towards this project, this is an initiative that is worthy of other private community support. My administration continues to support this effort. We hope others will step forward to help preserve this important piece of our history.”

It's a process, something organizers at Shreveport's historic The Strand Theatre know all too well.

"There was talk around that she would be demolished. ... And we have had many beautiful wonderful buildings that were in downtown Shreveport at one time, and they had been leveled," said Elaine Bradley, the theater's development director.

The importance of such historic sites cannot be diminished, she added.

"So much about our area that people just forget about. The Municipal (Auditorium) has recently been redone by the city of Shreveport.. ... And it is also a part of our history. This area has a very long and rich history, and so many of us in the area don't know and it's a common occurrence."

Officials hope the community will step forward to help preserve the church, an important piece of the city's history.

