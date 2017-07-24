Bossier Parish man with health issues goes missing

MISSING: Charles Lee Kemper, 56, of Haughton, stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 250 pounds and drives a blue four-door Dodge Ram pickup with a black bed cover. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier authorities are asking for help finding a man with health problems who has gone missing.

The disappearance of 56-year-old Charles Lee Kemper, of the 2600 block of Ball Road in Haughton, was reported Sunday by his family, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Kemper stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

He drives a blue four-door Dodge Ram pickup with a black bed cover. It has a “bass” sticker and “p” red panther on it.

There also is a mirrored LSU license plate on the front end. The Louisiana license plate number X741382.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Kemper or his truck to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

