Bossier Parish man with health issues found

FOUND: Charles Lee Kemper, 56, of Haughton, stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 250 pounds and drives a blue four-door Dodge Ram pickup with a black bed cover. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier authorities say the man with health problems who was missing since Sunday was found and he is safe.

The disappearance of 56-year-old Charles Lee Kemper, of the 2600 block of Ball Road in Haughton, was reported Sunday by his family, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies announced he was found Tuesday morning.

