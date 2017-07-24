Man accused of driving 51 mph over the speed limit on I-49

BOOKED: Andrew Beauregard Wilson (right), 32, one count each of maximum speed limit and careless operation of a motor vehicle, and the 2015 Subaru Vira he reportedly was driving. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Detention Center)

A man headed from Shreveport to Denham Springs was clocked at 126 mph while driving through Natchitoches Parish, authorities say.

Booking records show 32-year-old Andrew Beauregard Wilson, of Natchitoches, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of maximum speed limit and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Natchitoches sheriff's patrol deputies were working a traffic detail on Interstate 49 in the area of the Ajax exit about 12:45 p.m. Sunday when they clocked a 2015 Subaru Vira traveling south at 126 mph in a 75-mph zone, authorities report.

When asked why he was speeding, Wilson reportedly told deputies he had no reason and just was trying to get home.

The sheriff's office identifies Wilson as a Denham Springs resident.

It also says a Natchitoches Parish judge has set his bonds at $2,500.

Authorities had the Subaru Vira impounded.

