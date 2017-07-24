WATCH LIVE: President Trump giving statement on health care bill - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

BREAKINGn

WATCH LIVE: President Trump giving statement on health care bill

President-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since Election Day Wednesday morning at Trump Tower in New York City. (Source: CBS News) President-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since Election Day Wednesday morning at Trump Tower in New York City. (Source: CBS News)

President Donald Trump is addressing the nation now on the status of health care legislation and reform. 

Watch streaming live here online and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps

Copyright 2017 KSLA News 12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly