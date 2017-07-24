Natchitoches tables vote on water, sewer rate increases

Some Natchitoches residents are worried about how they would pay for higher water and sewerage bills.

On the table is a proposed $10-per-month increase for customers inside the city, $25 a month for those outside the city.

About 60 people attended a public hearing Monday ahead of the City Council's regular meeting.

Officials chose to table the vote on the proposed increase until the City Council's meeting Aug. 14.

The city estimates the increase would bring in $1.8 million.

That revenue would go into Natchitoches' operation and maintenance fund, which covers things like salaries, water treatment chemicals and the city's day-to-day operations.

At present, officials said, that fund is losing $1.1 million between the water and sewerage departments.

"We were doing transfers to cover that, and that's not really a good way to do it," Mayor Lee Posey said.

"You are kind of robbing Peter to pay Paul. And all these accounts should be self-sufficient, in our opinion."

The proposed rates are equal to those charged by other Louisiana cities that are about the same size as Natchitoches, the mayor said.

And if approved, Posey added, those rates shouldn't have to be increased again for quite some time.

Meantime, the mayor said rates for the city's electricity customers should be going down.

Still, some residents are concerned.

"When you don't have it, a dollar is too much. So it can be difficult," Edward Crayton said.

"Anytime you are just barely making it, then it's gonna be more problematic for people when you start increasing the rates," John E. Winston observed.

Natchitoches also is working to address issues with its aging pipes, lines and other infrastructure.

Officials said the new rate structure would help the city catch up.

