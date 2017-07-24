Hearing set today on increase in Natchitoches water, sewer

Natchitoches water and sewerage customers are getting an opportunity to have their say on a proposed increase in their rates.

The city will hold a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. today at the Natchitoches Arts Center, 716 2nd St. in Natchitoches.

City officials will be on hand to explain why they think the increase is needed.

The hearing will be followed by the regular meeting of the Natchitoches City Council at 5:30 p.m.

