Hearing on increase in Natchitoches water, sewer

Some Natchitoches residents are worried about how they will pay for a proposed increase in water and sewer rates.

The city is proposing a $10 dollar increase for water and sewer customers inside the city.

About 60 people attended a public hearing Monday ahead of the city's regular meeting. The vote on the increase was tabled until the next meeting on August 14th.

The increased rates will bring in $1.8 million dollars. The revenue will go to the Operation and Maintenance fund which covers things like salaries, chemicals for water treatment and day to day operations. The O&M fund is losing $1.1 million dollars right now between the water and sewer departments.

"We were doing transfers to cover that and that's not really a good way to do it," said Mayor Lee Posey. "You are kind of robbing Peter to pay Paul and all these accounts should be self-sufficient in our opinion."

Mayor Posey says the new rates are equal to other Louisiana cities about the same size as Natchitoches and that rates shouldn't have to be increased again for quite some time.

Posey says electric rates should be going down for residents as well.

Still, some residents are concerned.

"When you don't have it, a dollar is too much. So it can be difficult," said resident Edward Crayton.

"Anytime you are just barely making it, then it's gonna be more problematic for people when you start increasing the rates," said resident John E. Winston.

The city is also working to address issues with it's aging pipes, lines and infrastructure. The new rate structure will help the city catch up.

